Sharon Bronson served on the Pima County Board of Supervisors for way too long. And now as a retired mediocre politician, she forgets every Pima County Democrat who helped put her and remain in office and throws her support for Trump’s yes guy, CD 6 incumbent Ciscomaga. Fortunately, Bronson’s endorsement carries no weight and could backfire. Joanna Mendoza will represent CD6 intelligently and honestly. Independents, Republicans and Democrats should support and vote for Jo Mendoza!
Jerry Anderson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.