Sharon Bronson served on the Pima County Board of Supervisors for way too long. And now as a retired mediocre politician, she forgets every Pima County Democrat who helped put her and remain in office and throws her support for Trump’s yes guy, CD 6 incumbent Ciscomaga. Fortunately, Bronson’s endorsement carries no weight and could backfire. Joanna Mendoza will represent CD6 intelligently and honestly. Independents, Republicans and Democrats should support and vote for Jo Mendoza!