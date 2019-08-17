A familiar pattern is surfacing-again. After horrendous shootings in El Paso and Dayton immediate calls for action by lawmakers- ban assault weapons, increased background checks etc. Two weeks later- silence, no action. Was congress called back into session- no. Two house passed bills languish on McConnell's desk. Has the Senate returned to address either- no. I am afraid, Congress has again shown its lack of concern, lack of guts to address a crisis. Make noise but take no action is the operative mode!
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.