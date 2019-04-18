What purpose would it serve to have those parents involved in the college admissions scandal serve jail time? It would do nothing to right the injustice and help less fortunate students who were denied admission. A just punishment would be to require them to contribute 10 times the amount they paid illegally to a scholarship fund for needy students at the institution to which their child was admitted. That would make a difference.
Deborah Roberts
Oro Valley
