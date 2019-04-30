Re: the April 22 letter "Proud to be an American nationalist."
Einstein is cited as stating, 'Nationalism is an infantile disease. It is the measles of mankind.' Indeed. Nationalism has been killing us for centuries. And made even more archaic by advanced technologies. The only nationalist tendency humanity should harbor is for the planet Earth. United we and earth may survive us. Apart, the slaughter and destruction will continue. In sum, it's time for 'mankind' to grow up.
Gavin Kayner
Northwest side
