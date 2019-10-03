As a Republican, I have my candidate for President: Senator Chuck Grassley, (R) Iowa. Grassley quite reasonably is defending the whistleblower who reported the President Trump telephone call to the President of the Ukraine. Why is he offering this defense? For the same reason that we have a press/media shield privilege allowing a reporter not to disclose confidential sources: if the sources are subject to disclosure and retaliation, evidence of crime and corruption will not come to light.
Grassley strikes me as a decent guy who is the antithesis of Trump and his wild allegations of treason. Anybody for a Draft Grassley movement?
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
