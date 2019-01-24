The January 24 editorial from the Chicago Tribune decries the "petty" fight over the wall. But the reason for it is simple: Trump wants his $5.7 billion solely so that he can crow to his base in 2020, "PROMISES KEPT." Never mind that $5.7 billion would pay but a small fraction of any "big, beautiful" wall. He'll demand more (with what or who as hostage next time?). The Democrats are right to see that his insistence serves only his personal political ambitions, nothing more. Petty indeed.
Regula Case
Midtown
