Punishment for these crimes should not include jail time as these parents do not represent a risk to society. A much better punishment would be to hit these wealthy families where it hurts most: their pocketbooks. Judges in each case could leavey huge fines and this money might be considered “restitution." The money could go to scholarship funds across America. Rotary Clubs all over this country work hard to raise funds for distribution to needy and deserving students.
Hal Lowry
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.