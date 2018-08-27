The comics section of the Daily Star is undeniably the most important part of the paper. So why do I so often have to search for it as a mere attachment to a less important section (e.g. the Sports section; which is really only useful for wrapping fish guts bound for the trash). May I suggest that you always put the “funnies” at the end of the first section, just after the Opinion and letters to the editor pages? There, it would offer humor and a welcome relief to some of the dispiriting opinions found just before it. (PS: sorry, sports fans!)
Clifford Schneider
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.