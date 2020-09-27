 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A fun guide to voting early
A fun guide to voting early
editor's pick

A fun guide to voting early

Want to know how you vote early? Follow these steps:

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One letter writer chastises Donald Trump for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while another has praise for the Tucson City Council for its recent climate change declaration.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News