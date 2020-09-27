A fun guide to voting early

Related to this story
OPINION: "There's a saying in politics that you can't just vote against someone but also must vote FOR someone. In this case, I will not just be voting as a statement against Trump," writes Jim Kolbe.
OPINION: "High-school graduates, male or especially female, with strengths in science, engineering, technology, or math (STEM) are not taking those skills into a middle-school math classroom. That’s because they have a choice to go into a field that not only pays better but also plays to their strengths," writes educator Kathy Scott.
OPINION: "Years to come, we don’t want to share more bad news with our daughter: that our city is too hot, dry and smoggy to live in," say Amy and Doug Smith, our latest local contributors and owners of EXO Roast Co.
OPINION: On this 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Armando A. Ortega, a Tucsonan who served in the Marine Reserve, wishes to acknowledge the heroism and sacrifice of the Easy Company Marines of Tucson, Arizona.
OPINION: "As the United States reached 200,000 deaths this past weekend due to COVID-19, this spectacle of non-adherence and denial of the extremely contagious virus is both disheartening and disappointing," laments our latest contributor.
OPINION: "We cannot fret our way out of this, we cannot educate our way out of this, we cannot dump plane loads of fire retardant on it, and we cannot pretend climate change is a hoax," environmental science educator says.
"When it comes to agreeing to share in the cost to live here, some object. Is it because they do not have children in local schools, and do not feel compelled to support education and other community resources that we all need?"
OPINION: A former Arizona water resource professional takes issue with a fellow former water professional's assessment of the state of Southern Arizona's water management practices.
OPINION: One letter writer chastises Donald Trump for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while another has praise for the Tucson City Council for its recent climate change declaration.