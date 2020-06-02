Join Star Opinion Reader Chat Thursday at 2 p.m.

It's been quite a week in Tucson and the country, with protests over police brutality and killings of African American people, institutional racism, unemployment and the ever-present concerns about COVID-19 ramping up from the public gatherings.
Let's talk about it. Join us Thursday at 2 p.m. for our online Star Opinion Reader Chat.
Email Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen for the invitation and meeting link at sgassen@tucson.com
We hope to see you there.
