Join Star Opinion Reader Chat Thursday at 2 p.m.

Join Star Opinion Reader Chat Thursday at 2 p.m.

It's been quite a week in Tucson and the country, with protests over police brutality and killings of African American people, institutional racism, unemployment and the ever-present concerns about COVID-19 ramping up from the public gatherings. 

Let's talk about it. Join us Thursday at 2 p.m. for our online Star Opinion Reader Chat. 

Email Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen for the invitation and meeting link at sgassen@tucson.com

We hope to see you there. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News