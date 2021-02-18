Join the Opinion Page team today for their latest Zoom chat

The Opinion Page team is back with another of its patented Zoom reader chats!
While the team members usually have a special guest scheduled, today’s edition will be more of a roundtable discussion featuring editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen, writer/producer Edward Celaya, Opinion Page assistant Sara Brown and the ever-entertaining cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.
If you’d like to join the conversation today, Thursday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m., email Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com, and he will send a Zoom invitation link out by this afternoon.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there!