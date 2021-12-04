Jonathan Hoffman: Controversies in education

I found a paragraph in the Legal Theory section of The Bridge on the Harvard University website that describes CRT as it is today. It states, “The scholars pursue individual routes, methods, and ideas. Nonetheless, they converge around the belief that racism is endemic, not aberrational, in American society; that liberal legal ideals of neutrality and color-blindness have replicated rather than undone racism; that analysis should be informed by personal experience and contextual, historical studies; and that pragmatic and eclectic strategies should be pursued in the struggle for racial and social justice.”

It is the pop-culture version — the Robin DiAngelo or Ibram X. Kendi version — that is often taught in schools today. The idea that race is a significant, if not defining, characteristic of an individual. It is this that has parents, who teach their kids to see others as equals who should be “judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin,” showing up at school board meetings and pounding the lectern.

Defenders of this stuff dismiss parental concerns usually by changing the subject and accusing them of not wanting to teach honest American history that includes all the evil stuff such as slavery and Jim Crow laws. Not only is that a different issue, it is not true.