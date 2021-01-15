Letters to the Editor

Trump’s not a boss;
he’s an employee
Here, in a nutshell, is what is wrong with the Trump presidency and following:
Dr. Anthony Fauci is employed by the United States of America and works for the people, not the president. In fact, the president himself is merely an employee of the United States, sworn by oath to also work for the people. None of the 700-plus secretaries, undersecretaries, directors and deputy directors nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate works for the president.
None of the members of Congress work for the president. A segment of the White House staff does work for the president, on speeches, schedules, public relations and grooming. The armed forces are sworn to obey the lawful orders of the president but to disobey any unlawful ones. Donald Trump was boss of a company of 20 or so who actually worked for him. The president of the United States is not the boss of the United States.
David Vernon
East side
Don’t blame Medicare for physician shortage
In response to the writer stating that Medicare is the reason doctors are not moving to the Tucson area, let me offer a response. First, we have a shortage of primary-care physicians in the U.S. due to the high cost of medical school and the need to repay large loans (specialists make far more than primary-care physicians).
Second, Medicare is a very reliable payer compared to private insurance with much less hassle. Third, the bill that will be introduced in Congress again this year is an improved “Medicare for All.”
Since everyone is included, physicians’ administrative costs will be far lower, since they are only billing one insurer, effectively increasing their incomes. Look around the world to every other developed country with a single-payer system. Doctors’ job satisfaction is significantly higher with less stress reported.
Eve Shapiro
Foothills
A chance to weigh in
on clean-energy rules
Up until 10 years ago, Arizona led the country in implementing clean and renewable energy. Since then, Arizona has lagged far behind other states. The Arizona Corporation Commission is considering a new set of energy rules that will bring Arizona back on par with other states.
The new rules will require: 100% carbon reduction in power generation by 2050, extended and expanded energy efficiency standards (will result in lower energy bills for ratepayers), an energy storage standard (including allowance for residential energy storage units), a more transparent IRP process (requires utilities to be more open in their planning process), and just and equitable energy transition (don’t burden underserved communities with regressive energy pricing policies, as well as not just closing fossil fuel generating facilities and walking away).
Public comments are open through Jan. 22. Submit a written comment of support to www.azcc.gov, select “Cases and Open Meetings,” then “Make a Public Comment in a Docket.”
Karl Schaeffer
Northwest side
Trump isn’t going away any time soon
It is to be hoped that the four boobs from our congressional delegation will be finally punished for their grandstanding as part of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
And if they actually participated in the mob scene/action, it is hoped the FBI will become involved in their “outing” and punishment.
Why did they bring this shame on our Arizona? Did they think all Arizonans agree with their delusions?
It is clear the Republican Party has been ruined by Donald Trump. And he apparently thinks he will continue his hold on that party, witnessed by his few responses, self-protecting in nature, since the mob sedition occurred.
Trump’s exit from the presidency does not mean he is going quietly into the good night as far as politics is concerned.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
Better distribution of wealth needed
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, during the 1930s at the time of the Great Depression, saved our capitalist democracy. He made sure that the very rich paid higher taxes for the privilege of being able to prosper safely. We now have a very unequal distribution of wealth in our country causing poverty, resulting in unrest.
We have millions who are in poverty while the very rich prosper. Roosevelt, and following presidents, made sure that taxes on the very highest tax bracket averaged in the area of 50%. Democracies such as Sweden, Denmark, Canada and others tax their rich at a much higher rate, causing more to go to our general population.
In short, we need a more equal distribution of wealth not only because it’s fair, but because it helps avoid starvation and unrest among our millions of poor.
Mark Adams
Northwest side
Ducey must be so proud AZ is first in something
Dear Gov. Doug Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ:
You must be so proud to be No. 1 in the nation for cases per capita. Thank you for your lack of action to put so many of us in jeopardy. How many deaths do you want on your hands?
I am so tired of hearing about people I know dying from this pandemic. My advice: Find the courage to make safe decisions. Shame on the two of you.
Arlene Kutoroff
East side
Sad for state
of Arizona
Sad days for Arizona.
I’ve only been in Arizona for 12 years and have voted for more Republicans in my life than Democrats, but with Donald Trump I had to change. What bothers me the most is our Arizona Republican chairwoman, who keeps degrading John McCain, who is a great hero and respected individual. She also supports the unfounded comments by Rep. Andy Biggs supporting the crazy notions that our election was a fraud and Republicans should be taking the White House.
We have local folks in Congress who refuse to wear masks and a governor refusing to issue a mask mandate even tough we are leading the world in COVID cases per capita. They don’t trust the great folks who counted the votes, nor the judges who told them it wasn’t rigged. In Green Valley we have people lining up on one street corner without masks cheering the impeached president.
So sad.
Steven Curtis
Green Valley
Save water, wildlife
by stopping the wall
Let’s work to finally stop the wall.
I have recently learned of the massive environmental destruction engendered by this taxpayer-paid project.
This is what I have learned:
1. In some areas, it is estimated that 30% of the available groundwater has been pumped out for construction. Our fragile desert ecosystem cannot sustain such a loss of water.
2. Humans can get over, around or through. The native wildlife cannot. Wildlife is trapped.
3. An additional $2.6 billion is needed to complete this wall. Those funds need to be reclaimed to try and undo some of this massive environmental destruction.
As a member of the Great Old Broads for Wilderness, I hope the new administration takes this to heart and listens to us.
Susan Libby
East side
I thought conservatives wanted big biz left alone
Conservatives who complain about Big Tech removing Parler and accounts of people posting hate-filled rants from their platforms can’t have it both ways. These conservatives were thrilled by the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, finding that corporations are people with respect to free speech, therefore having the same free-speech rights as human beings.
These same conservatives cheered when courts decided that small businesses have the right not to serve gay or trans customers. I have disagreed with all of the above court decisions, and the viewpoints held by the individuals who support them. However, the law is the law.
Now the shoe is on the other foot, and conservatives are complaining that corporations are actually exercising their free-speech rights. While espousing that businesses have the right to free speech, conservatives feel very differently when that speech disagrees with their own point of view. Hypocrisy much?
Karen Carson
Downtown
Nurses are
ready to help
Re: the Jan. 15 article “Dear Biden administration, nurses can vaccinate America.”
Yes! Yes! As a nurse I am ready and able to volunteer. I have attempted to volunteer and yet sit here writing a letter instead.
I am disappointed that the Arizona Nurses Association was able to reach out to nurses for opinions about the vaccine but seems to be absent when it comes to coordinating volunteers to give it. Despite registering with Pima County, talking with those currently operating injection sites, and reaching out to anyone I can think of, I can’t seem to get anyone to use my skills!
Please AzNA, ANA and health departments, coordinate! Those of us who are retired or not on the front lines will show up to help. That is what nurses do best.
Ginger Butler
Northeast side