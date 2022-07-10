Local Opinion: Let's find practical and immediate solutions to water crisis

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Facing dramatic water shortage, the Arizona Legislature passed, and Gov. Ducey signed, a $1.2 billion allocation to identify new sources of water.

Two proposed ideas are building a desalination plant in Mexico to convert ocean water to fresh water or a pipeline to capture and transmit flood water from the Mississippi River. Neither of these solutions would be immediate or practical ways to alleviate water shortage. Better solutions exist.

Importing Mississippi flood water has been proposed and studied before. Pipeline completion would take years as court challenges slowed construction across state lines. Construction and delivery costs would be enormous, and the delivered water would not be adequate to address Central Arizona Project water shortfalls.

The second option of desalinating water also makes little sense. Converting salty ocean water to fresh water is enormously expensive and energy intensive. Creating desalinated water costs between $2,000 and $2,500 per acre-foot, while current CAP water is priced at a cost of about $140 per acre-foot, and desalinated water creates environmental issues.

The additional costs of safely disposing of salt residue would need to be added, as would the cost of building a pipeline to transmit water hundreds of miles to higher elevations. Transmitting water would require either burning fossil fuels or building a nuclear power plant. The first exacerbates climate change while the second would take many years and cost billions of dollars. Desalination may make some sense for coastal cities; in Arizona it doesn’t. Addressing the water shortage requires practical, immediate, and cost-effective action.

The quickest way to mitigate water shortage is to increase the cost of water while reducing its use. No other solution will move us as quickly to reduce our water use. Using less water might bring us into line with the amount of water we can sustainably use and sustainably afford. That can be accomplished by using funds from the billion-dollar legislative allocation to subsidize more efficient use of water.

At the residential level, subsidizing the cost to xeriscape lawns and stop water leaks can reduce water usage dramatically. Las Vegas pays residents $3 per square foot to change from turf to xeriscaped landscapes designed to use less water. Additionally, they help connect homeowners with xeriscape landscape designers and landscape contractors experienced in the creation of such lawns that are both beautiful and designed for arid regions.

Arizona could easily afford to do the same with some of the billion-dollar allocation. Repairing dripping faucets, worn toilet flappers and other water leaks can save homeowners money on their water bills and reduce water usage dramatically at almost no cost to homeowners. A public education campaign coupled with assistance from knowledgeable workers who could help homeowners and landlords with those tasks would not be terribly expensive.

However, residential water use is far less than agricultural water use. The bulk of funds should be dedicated to reducing water use by agriculture.

Agriculture accounts for 70-80% of water usage in Arizona. Because water is cheap, farmers and ranchers have little incentive to reduce its use. Pricing water at its cost would change that. Five percent of Arizona farms use drip irrigation while 36% of California farms have converted to drip systems. Why the difference? Because California subsidized their farmers making the change to reduce their water usage. Low-cost or subsidized loans to install drip irrigation or other ways to reduce water use would be a quicker solution than a pipeline from the Mississippi or a desalination plant in Mexico.

Increasing the cost of water and changing water policy are the simplest and most cost-effective ways to address the water shortage. The knowledge and technology already exist. The money has already been set aside. The Tucson City Council is working on practical, cost-effective solutions to an immediate crisis. The state Legislature needs to do the same.