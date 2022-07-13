 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
GREEN VALLEY OPINION

Local Opinion: Throwing chairs across the floor

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Indiana University coach Bob Knight once threw a red chair across the court, during a game, to express outrage. No matter how many games and championships his teams won, it was never enough.

Knight was often physically and verbally aggressive. His behaviors were praised by many on his side. They considered Knight a hero because he won games. He was a bully, but he was their bully. It is that way with Donald Trump. His true believers are not swayed by his behaviors related to the 2020 election and the events of Jan. 6, 2021. The behaviors of Knight and Trump are often displayed by people for whom losing is intolerable. They must win at all costs. Trump was taught early that being a loser is the worst fate. He lost on the biggest stage, the 2020 presidential election.

Trump started months before the election saying that he would only lose if it was fixed, just in case he lost. His approval ratings never topped 50%, so he was not favored to win, and did not.

People are also reading…

The election came and Trump lost by 7 million votes. Predictably, he claimed victory by a landslide. It was the start of “The Big Lie.” Trump did not concede and never will. He bullied his way through, insisting on victory. As with Bob Knight, his followers do not care. Trump is their bully and bullies know how to rally people to their side.

Trump continued with his stolen election mantra from election day until Jan. 6. It supplied his endless need for attention, power and millions of dollars to “Stop the Steal.” There was no credible support for his claims. Sixty court cases found no basis.

Trump invited his followers to Washington on Jan. 6 when electoral votes would be officially counted by Congress. He said it “will be wild.” Thousands of his supporters came, some armed. Among them were extreme right-wing revolutionary groups like the Proud Boys, Oathkeepers and QAnon.

Trump stirred the multitude into a frenzy, telling them that a terrible crime had been committed on them, and that they should “Stop the Steal” and “Fight like Hell.” He said that they should march to the Capitol and he would be with them. Thousands of fever-pitched insurrectionists went through barriers, assaulted police, broke windows and invaded the Capitol’s interior, threatening some members of Congress and to hang Mike Pence. Many were injured. Some died. Trump reportedly sought to join the mob, but was persuaded otherwise by Secret Service. Watching events from the West Wing, he did nothing to stop the four hour-invasion.

It could be reasonably concluded that Trump’s behaviors incited an insurrection to stop the electoral vote count and overturn election results. He may not have directly stated that the hordes should attack and destroy, but the motivation was clear. It was plausible deniability.

On the evening of Jan. 6, Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney and Kevin McCarthy blamed Trump for the day’s destructive events. McCarthy later recanted his comments, fearing political retribution.

There has been solid, unwavering testimony to the Jan. 6 committee from various Republicans about the 2020 election results. All agreed that there was no evidence of fraud. Former Attorney General William Barr said that it was BS, in a longer version. No amount of authenticated testimony will matter to Trump’s hardcore followers. Trump will call it all “fake news” and a “witch hunt,” and his supporters will agree. He indeed could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and lose no votes. The Jan. 6 events arose from Trump’s refusal to lose, a need to accumulate followers and divide the country for his own desires. He has been throwing red chairs across a basketball floor since the day he lost.

Paul McCreary

McCreary

Paul McCreary was raised on a farm in Illinois and spent 29 years in education in Michigan. Upon retirement, he moved to Indiana, Colorado and now the deserts of Arizona, trying to stay relevant and creative.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Renée Schafer Horton: COVID is worse

Renée Schafer Horton: COVID is worse

OPINION: "In our family’s unplanned experiment – small sample size and all – the evidence is clear: the more vaccinated you are, the fewer symptoms (if any) you’ll experience if you get COVID," writes regular Star contributor Renée Schafer Horton.

Local Opinion: Abortion bans violate Jewish law

Local Opinion: Abortion bans violate Jewish law

OPINION: "Overturning Roe v. Wade disallows Jewish women from following the practice of our religion. When abortion is permitted and sometimes - mainly when the mother’s life and health are at risk - even required in Judaism, legal restrictions and bans become a First Amendment issue," writes state Rep. Alma Hernandez. 

Local Opinion: Ducey's big lie on benefits of private education

OPINION: "As someone who has just finished her 49th year in public education, I agree with Ducey that every family should have access to high-quality education with dedicated teachers. The implied message in his statement is that private schools succeed in this endeavor while public schools do not. And that is just not true," writes Nogales resident Kathy Scott. 

Local Opinion: I needed every health care option available during my recent pregnancy

Local Opinion: I needed every health care option available during my recent pregnancy

OPINION: "I share the voters’ concerns, for I was recently pregnant. I had my second child almost four months ago, and watched with concern–bordering on panic–as our state Legislature passed laws during my pregnancy impacting the health care I could receive," writes Priya Sundareshan, candidate for Arizona Senate in Legislative District 18. 

Local Opinion: Let's find practical and immediate solutions to water crisis

Local Opinion: Let's find practical and immediate solutions to water crisis

OPINION: "Increasing the cost of water and changing water policy are the simplest and most cost-effective ways to address the water shortage. The knowledge and technology already exist. The money has already been set aside," writes Mike Carran, an Oro Valley resident and co-leader of the Tucson chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby.

Local Opinion: Electric vehicle rules should be based on rational decisions

Local Opinion: Electric vehicle rules should be based on rational decisions

OPINION: "Unfortunately, the majority of these pragmatic recommendations have not been included in the draft ordinance to be considered by the Mayor and Council tonight," write Michael Guymon, president and CEO of the Tucson Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, and Courtney LeVinus, president and CEO of the Arizona MultiHousing Association.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News