Local Opinion: Throwing chairs across the floor

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Indiana University coach Bob Knight once threw a red chair across the court, during a game, to express outrage. No matter how many games and championships his teams won, it was never enough.

Knight was often physically and verbally aggressive. His behaviors were praised by many on his side. They considered Knight a hero because he won games. He was a bully, but he was their bully. It is that way with Donald Trump. His true believers are not swayed by his behaviors related to the 2020 election and the events of Jan. 6, 2021. The behaviors of Knight and Trump are often displayed by people for whom losing is intolerable. They must win at all costs. Trump was taught early that being a loser is the worst fate. He lost on the biggest stage, the 2020 presidential election.

Trump started months before the election saying that he would only lose if it was fixed, just in case he lost. His approval ratings never topped 50%, so he was not favored to win, and did not.

The election came and Trump lost by 7 million votes. Predictably, he claimed victory by a landslide. It was the start of “The Big Lie.” Trump did not concede and never will. He bullied his way through, insisting on victory. As with Bob Knight, his followers do not care. Trump is their bully and bullies know how to rally people to their side.

Trump continued with his stolen election mantra from election day until Jan. 6. It supplied his endless need for attention, power and millions of dollars to “Stop the Steal.” There was no credible support for his claims. Sixty court cases found no basis.

Trump invited his followers to Washington on Jan. 6 when electoral votes would be officially counted by Congress. He said it “will be wild.” Thousands of his supporters came, some armed. Among them were extreme right-wing revolutionary groups like the Proud Boys, Oathkeepers and QAnon.

Trump stirred the multitude into a frenzy, telling them that a terrible crime had been committed on them, and that they should “Stop the Steal” and “Fight like Hell.” He said that they should march to the Capitol and he would be with them. Thousands of fever-pitched insurrectionists went through barriers, assaulted police, broke windows and invaded the Capitol’s interior, threatening some members of Congress and to hang Mike Pence. Many were injured. Some died. Trump reportedly sought to join the mob, but was persuaded otherwise by Secret Service. Watching events from the West Wing, he did nothing to stop the four hour-invasion.

It could be reasonably concluded that Trump’s behaviors incited an insurrection to stop the electoral vote count and overturn election results. He may not have directly stated that the hordes should attack and destroy, but the motivation was clear. It was plausible deniability.

On the evening of Jan. 6, Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney and Kevin McCarthy blamed Trump for the day’s destructive events. McCarthy later recanted his comments, fearing political retribution.

There has been solid, unwavering testimony to the Jan. 6 committee from various Republicans about the 2020 election results. All agreed that there was no evidence of fraud. Former Attorney General William Barr said that it was BS, in a longer version. No amount of authenticated testimony will matter to Trump’s hardcore followers. Trump will call it all “fake news” and a “witch hunt,” and his supporters will agree. He indeed could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and lose no votes. The Jan. 6 events arose from Trump’s refusal to lose, a need to accumulate followers and divide the country for his own desires. He has been throwing red chairs across a basketball floor since the day he lost.