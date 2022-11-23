Send the Star your letters to the editor

During the holiday season, we will run a one-page Opinion section on weekdays and Saturdays and a two-page section on Sundays. This is a temporary change. We will restart our normal two-page section seven days a week on Jan. 8.
As always, we welcome letters to the editor and guest opinions. Let us know your thoughts about politics, the future of Arizona, something pleasant that happened to you, or a local issue you think deserves more attention.
You can submit them at tucson.com/opinion or by using the QR code. If you have questions or comments, contact Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at staropinions@tucson.com.