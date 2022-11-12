Send us your letters, we want to hear from you

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We don’t have enough letters to the editor to run our normal two-page Opinion section today, so we shrank it down to one page. We’ll run two pages on Sunday and then return to one page on Monday.

As always, we welcome your letters. You can tell us about your experience voting, either Tuesday at the polls or by mail; or let us know what you think about the future of Arizona or the country as a whole. You also can share something nice that happened to you or tell us about a local issue you think deserves more attention.

Submit letters to the editors, or guest opinions if you want to elaborate on your thoughts, at tucson.com/opinion. If you have questions or comments, contact Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at staropinions@tucson.com.

