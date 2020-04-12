Star Publisher John D'Orlando: Buy local and support our community
Star Publisher John D'Orlando: Buy local and support our community

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting all of us to these vitally important Southern Arizona businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace gives a local business a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop or order through their online e-commerce. Our local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Every little bit helps right now. So go to https://localbusiness.lee.net/ to see who is offering gift cards on Buy Local.

John D'Orlando

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

John D’Orlando is the president and publisher of the Arizona Daily Star.

