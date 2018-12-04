Pedro Flores-Gallardo, Pima Community College

Pedro Flores-Gallardo has taken new initiatives in science laboratory and industrial hygiene safety to provide health and safety resources to students, employees and the community. Pedro is the chair of the Younger Chemists Committee of the Southern Arizona Section of the American Chemical Society (ACS). Pedro has been a member of the national Chemists with Disabilities Committee (CWD) of the ACS since 2016.
In 2014, Pedro received the Younger Chemists Development Award by the ACS for his leadership and contributions to outreach in the chemical sciences for undergraduate education and the community at large.