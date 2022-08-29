 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Primo Italian restaurant

Primo at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa will close on Sept. 30. A new Italian trattoria-style restaurant will take its place in October. 

After 18 years, two-time James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Melissa Kelly is closing her Primo Italian restaurant at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa.

But Italian food is not leaving the west-side Tucson resort entirely.

Sometime in mid-October, Starr Pass, at 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd., will replace the upscale Primo with a more casual trattoria.
