Revenge of the Nerds (1984)
Tucson locations: Catalina Park Inn, Catalina Park, Bear Down Gym at the University of Arizona, Friends Meeting House on Fifth Avenue, University of Arizona, Cochise Hall at UA, Old Main at UA, Scottish Rite Temple on Scott Avenue, Old Tucson
Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards, Timothy Busfield, Andrew Cassese
Comedy: A group of bullied college outcasts and misfits fight back.
Box office gross: $40.9 million
