Revenge of the Nerds

  • Updated

Actors Anthony Edwards, far right and Robert Carradine, center, stumble with their suitcases during a scene for the film, "Revenge of the Nerds." Photo taken: January 30, 1984. 

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Tucson locations: Catalina Park Inn, Catalina Park, Bear Down Gym at the University of Arizona, Friends Meeting House on Fifth Avenue, University of Arizona, Cochise Hall at UA, Old Main at UA, Scottish Rite Temple on Scott Avenue, Old Tucson

Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards, Timothy Busfield, Andrew Cassese

Comedy: A group of bullied college outcasts and misfits fight back.

Box office gross: $40.9 million

