Rudy’s specializes in all things barbecue from their popular brisket to smoked turkey breast, chicken, ribs and pulled pork. Meat is sold by the half-pound — ranging from $6.99 for sausage links to $10.99 for brisket — and sides are a la carte.
If you're in the mood to try something new ─ or just in a new location ─ check out these restaurants and bars that have opened or moved in 2022.
Construction continues on the new Rudy’s “Country Store” & Bar-B-Q restaurant, 2130 E. Ajo Way. The Texas-based company has three Phoenix-area Rudy’s locations and plans to open its Tucson location on June 21.