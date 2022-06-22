 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudy’s “Country Store” & Bar-B-Q

  • Updated

Construction continues on the new Rudy’s “Country Store” & Bar-B-Q restaurant, 2130 E. Ajo Way. The Texas-based company has three Phoenix-area Rudy’s locations and plans to open its Tucson location on June 21.

2130 E Ajo Way

520-908-7397

https://rudysbbq.com/

Rudy’s specializes in all things barbecue from their popular brisket to smoked turkey breast, chicken, ribs and pulled pork. Meat is sold by the half-pound — ranging from $6.99 for sausage links to $10.99 for brisket — and sides are a la carte.

