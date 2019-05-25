Sabino High School grad Willie Wood, who feared that his pro golf career might be over, has made the 2019 PGA Tour Champions one to remember. At 58, he entered the season with no playing privileges on the tout but was given a sponsor’s exemption into Tucson’s Cologuard Classic and finished tied for second. Now he has played in six events, earning $241,990, and is 28th on the money list. Not only that, Wood won a U.S. Senior Open qualifier last week, the only player in a field of 83 golfers to break par. He’ll be part of that big event June 27-30 at the Warren Course near the Notre Dame campus in South Bend, Indiana.