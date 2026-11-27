What do Sonny and Cher, the Blues Brothers, a runaway bride and Neil Diamond have in common? They all appeared in a SaddleBrooke backyard for Krazyoke 2, helping raise an impressive $4,100 for SaddleBrooke Community Outreach's Kids' Closet!

Krazyoke began three years ago as a private backyard karaoke party with a twist. Rather than simply stepping up to a microphone, neighbors dressed in costumes, rehearsed their numbers and put on a show! This year's encore featured two acts of entertaining performances, followed by karaoke for audience members eager to join the fun. And this time, all that laughter and music supported a wonderful cause.

Hosted by Scott and Carol Whiting on Monday, October 19, the celebration was originally scheduled for Friday, October 16, but postponed by fierce winds. Fortunately, the rescheduled evening brought beautiful weather and a spectacular Catalina Mountains backdrop.

Guests from across SaddleBrooke received the Hollywood treatment, posing for photographs on a red carpet in front of a custom Krazyoke backdrop before settling in for an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

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Al Mollenkopf kicked things off with a hilarious tale involving a piano-playing rat, a singing bullfrog, and an unexpected ventriloquist. It was the perfect introduction to a night when anything could happen!

Jeff and Annette Grant transformed into Sonny and Cher for "I Got You Babe", while Mike and Lisa Jost brought down the house as the Blues Brothers performing "Sweet Home Chicago". Joe Vidmar channeled Neil Diamond with "Play Me", then joined Susie Paine for "Shallow", with Susie hitting those impressive high notes.

One of the evening's biggest surprises came, courtesy of Nancy and Phelps L'Hommedieu. Nancy closed the first act with the romantic "Could I Have This Dance". Following intermission, she returned as the groom, accompanied by husband Phelps as the blushing bride, complete with wedding gown and veil! Their hilarious rendition of "Chapel of Love" delighted the audience.

Other crowd-pleasers included Jay and Susan Schweitzer's spirited Grease duet, "You're the One That I Want"; longtime friends Midge Mollenkopf and Sue Colby's "Carry On"; Scott Whiting's "I Love This Bar"; and Cal Saulsbury's golf parody, "Itchy Twitchy Swing", with wife, Janet, assisting.