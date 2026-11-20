I read this passage by Rob Avis in the Bright Edge Journal XXXI, an independent online journal that publishes a collection of quotations, poetry, literary excerpts, personal reflections and thought-provoking observations. When reading it I couldn’t help thinking about Senior Village and the SaddleBrooke Community that created a strong organization based on a desire for neighbors to help neighbors.

Most people think sequoias survive because they're massive. But that's not even close to the real reason.

If you’ve ever had the privilege of standing beside one of these giants, you’ll find it hard NOT to think of resilience. These trees can live through droughts, fires, storms and climate shifts that would kill almost anything else. But as an engineer this is what I’m fixated on: The tallest tree in the world has roots that only go s6 to 12 feet deep. That should be impossible. A 300-foot tree with shallow roots makes no sense from an engineering perspective.

But… Sequoias don't survive alone.

Their root systems spread 50-80 feet wide and interweave with every other sequoia around them.

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They share nutrients, water and structural support. When storms come in, they support each other. The forest is the system: Not the individual trees.

I couldn't stop thinking about this. Most people try to build resilience by making themselves bigger, stronger, more independent. They stockpile resources, they build higher walls, they go it alone.

But the most resilient systems in nature are interconnected. Maybe the question isn't "how do I become more self-sufficient?" but "how do I become more meaningfully connected to the right systems?" - Rob Avis

As a SaddleBrooke resident, you are the structure that keeps Senior Village thriving. Please consider a generous financial gift that will allow even the resident of the future to benefit from the organization you are helping to build today.