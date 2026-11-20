Are you looking for something fun and uplifting to attend? We have the perfect FREE concert for you. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, the Sonoran Singers of SaddleBrooke, which includes 20 ladies singing three and four-part harmony under the direction of Cora Peters and accompanist Jaye Ann Smith, are ready to entertain you by “singing in the holidays” with a Senior Village Music Matinee Holiday Extravaganza. Join us at the DesertView Performing Arts Center, located at Theater 39900 S. Clubhouse Dr. in SaddleBrooke. Mark your calendars now; you won’t want to miss it!

You will truly experience the holiday spirit with enjoyable arrangements and a nice balance of your favorite Christmas and Holiday songs. You’ll hear songs like “Sing Noel”, “Marshmallow World/Candy Man”, “A Little Drummer Boy” medley with “Peace on Earth”, a special rendition of “Silver Bells”, “Sing and Dance it’s Hanukkah” and so many more inspirational and uplifting tunes. You can even join in the fun with an audience sing-along.

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The magic of the lights—the music—the songs—the nostalgia—even comedy with special group features and perhaps a visit from the “jolly man in red”. Invite your friends, family, clubs and neighbors to come enjoy this afternoon of bringing in the holidays. Let’s fill the theater! Reminder the admission is FREE. Come early to get the best seat. You will be glad you came. Hope to see you there!