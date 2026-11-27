It was a balmy Sunday morning in December on the island paradise of Hawaii, with blue skies, scattered clouds over the mountains, a slight breeze, and temperatures just after sunrise nudging 75 degrees. On this day of rest, civilians and our serving military men and women were preparing for church services. Many were still in their bunks, savoring the bliss of this atoll on God's day.

85 years ago, on December 7th, at 7:48 AM, the searing silhouettes of countless Japanese military aircraft suddenly appeared above the horizon, emerging from the eastern sunrise as if they were coming from America. They were launched from 6 aircraft carriers, carefully positioned beyond the morning horizon. In two waves, 408 aircraft attacked Pearl Harbor and scattered air stations. The Japanese carriers had sailed 4,000 miles to carry out their violent mission of carnage. The massive strike force was premeditated to kill Americans, destroy and sink America’s Pacific fleet and extinguish our nation’s will to fight. The Japanese did not attack on this day just because the weather was good. It was our Sabbath.

The assault on Pearl Harbor brought extraordinary unintended consequences to both sides. The devastating attack was a turning point that reshaped the world. Isolationist America became an internationalist country on the morning of December 8, when President Roosevelt addressed Congress and, in the iconic ten-minute speech “A date that will live in infamy,” resolutely declared war. Japan’s ongoing deceptive, treacherous diplomacy in Washington proved highly effective.

The Japanese government hoped America would accept defeat after their stealthy attack, allowing them to build a fortress of imperial ambition across the Pacific Rim. Japan’s aggressive drive for empire sought power and control in the West. The U.S. and Japan had been engaged in an economic war for decades, each seeking control of China's shipping ports, the Dutch East Indies, and Malaya for oil and rubber.

When the nearly four-year war finally ended, with over 413,000 American military dead, the “Mighty Mo,” the Battleship USS Missouri, flagship of the Third Fleet, was anchored in Tokyo Harbor. On September 2, 1945, at precisely 9 a.m., the 23-minute surrender ceremony on the teak-wood deck of the 58,000-ton warship was somber.

The morning seas in Tokyo Bay were calm, with low-hanging pearl-gray clouds and a slight waft of balmy air tousling a multitude of global flags. The 58,000-ton battleship USS Missouri was anchored in the bay, its gray deck buffed and polished. More than 250 Allied warships lay at anchor around the battleship. "Give 'em Hell, Harry” hailed from "The Show Me State." Truman personally chose the vessel for this distinguished occasion as the site of the formal surrender of the Empire of Japan, ending WWII.

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At 8:56 AM, a Navy band played The Star-Spangled Banner as clouds screened the sun. The somber, formally attired 11 Japanese emissaries were granted permission to board the ship. At the top of the gangway, 8 U.S. seamen, all over 6 feet tall and in starched white uniforms, lined the entrance. The envoys of the Empire of Japan passed between the lanky sailors, chosen specifically to display U.S. superiority and to intimidate the delegation with their height. Not one major allied military officer saluted the Japanese.

A glass case mounted on a bulkhead overlooking the deck below, where the proceedings were underway, displayed the American flag Commodore Matthew Perry flew in 1853 when he sailed into Tokyo Bay to initiate formal American relations with Japan. Admiral Halsey ordered a courier to transport it from the U.S. Naval Academy Museum. Perry’s ship had anchored near that spot 92 years earlier. The flag hung where the arriving Japanese delegation was sure to see it.

William R. Matthews, owner, editor, and publisher of the Arizona Daily Star, was among the correspondents aboard the battleship who witnessed and documented the Japanese surrender. He wrote in the Star, "V-J Day had come at last, and I was one of the seven lucky publishers who had a ringside seat at the ceremony.”

MacArthur avoided directly humiliating the Japanese participants. He spoke not of surrender or defeat, but only of the restoration of peace marked by freedom, tolerance and justice. MacArthur declared, “Let us pray that peace now be restored, and that God will preserve it always.” Facing the Japanese delegation, he intoned, “These proceedings are closed.”

As the Japanese Imperial government representatives were escorted off the ship, the sun burst through the leaden clouds, as if on divine cue. With bright, warming sunlight, 450 Navy carrier planes from the 3rd Fleet, followed by 462 Army Air Forces B-29 bombers, flew low in formation over the bay, delivering a thunderous final benediction. There were more U.S. aircraft in the sky over Tokyo than the total number of Japanese planes that had attacked Pearl Harbor three years, 8 months, and 26 days earlier.

Award-winning columnist Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two members of Congress, a former Chicago WBBM CBS NewsRadio correspondent and a Chicago Daily News correspondent. He has served as a police commissioner and is a Navy veteran.