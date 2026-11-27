Art has a healing quality that is recognized across a diverse number of cultures. This presentation examines its role in three such cultural settings. First, Southwest Indigenous—Navajo, with a focus on sand paintings and the art of David Chethlahe Paladin. Second, Western Medicine, with a focus on its role in creating a healing environment along with its therapeutic value. Third, The East—Traditional Japan, with a focus on the healing dimension of Japanese temple gardens.

The timeliness of this talk is exemplified by a recent article in the New York Times, on Sunday, November 1, 2026, “This Is Your Brain on Art”, by Michael Janofsky. He quotes that “Science has established that art is good for the brain.”

We are fortunate to have Keith White, chairman of “Art Talks” from the Tucson Art Museum as a guest speaker for our December Art Salon. Since retiring to Tucson, he has been focused on his lifelong interest in art as a docent in the Tucson Art Museum and a painter.

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Art Salons are sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild. A list of topics for the year can be found on the website at saddlebrookefinearts.org.

Upcoming topics: January—Women Artists of the New York School; February—The Philosophy and Culture of Japanese Art and Design.

Art salons always meet on the third Wednesday of the month. Join us at 10:30 a.m. in the Topaz room on Wednesday, December 16 for a lively presentation and discussion. I hope to see many of you there!