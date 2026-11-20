The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) are thrilled to announce our extremely popular Spring Author Luncheon will be on Wednesday, January 20, 2027. Join us to hear author Megan Kate Nelson, who was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in history for her book, "The Three-Cornered War: The Union, The Confederacy, and Native Peoples in the Fight for the West".

Born and raised in Colorado, Megan Kate Nelson is a historian and writer based in Boston, with a BA from Harvard and a PhD in American Studies from the University of Iowa. Nelson writes about the Civil War, the U.S. West and American culture for The New York Times, Washington Post, The Atlantic, Smithsonian Magazine, Slate, and Time.

Nelson is the author of five books including Saving Yellowstone: Exploration and Preservation in Reconstruction America, the winner of the 2023 Spur Award for Historical Non-Fiction. Published in 2026, her most recent book is The Westerners: Mythmaking and Belonging on the American Frontier. This book has received critical acclaim for Nelson’s unique ability to elevate fresh, overlooked voices within the narrative of the American Western frontier.

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Please check our online catalog at sblibraries.com for availability of "The Westerners", "Saving Yellowstone" and "The Three-Cornered War" at our SaddleBrooke One and DesertView Libraries. Or visit the Cholla Library at MountainView Clubhouse to find a selection of her books.

Tickets will go on sale to Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries members on Monday, December 14 and to the public on Tuesday, December 15 at the SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Administration Office during regular hours. Tickets can be purchased by credit and debit cards only. The cost is $42 per person and includes lunch. Your menu choices will be Chicken Corden Bleu, Salmon Nicoise Salad or Nicoise Salad with plant-based chicken. Please be prepared to select your lunch option when purchasing your ticket. Tables seat 10 so grab your friends and make the luncheon even more memorable.

Visit the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries website at sbfls.org for additional information about the luncheon and how to become a member of FSL.