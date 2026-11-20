Three years ago, SaddleBrooke residents Carol and Scott (Whiting), and Jeff and Annette (Grant) invited their local pals to a “karaoke night” in their backyard. It was an opportunity for fun and frivolity among good friends. Repeatedly over the ensuring years the four were asked when the next party would be held. This fall, the Grant/Whiting Production team agreed to host Krazyoke Two.

While planning the party’s details, the team decided to make the event a fundraiser. Carol, who has worked at SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s (SBCO) Kid’s Closet, suggested that Kids’ Closet be the designated charity. Everyone promptly agreed. Carol coordinated with SBCO on how to report the funds collected.

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Guests included friends in both HOA-1 and HOA-2. The party was a great success, in part due to planning and preparations by the Grant/Whiting team, but also the guests! For two weeks Scott and Carol had people in their house and backyard practicing their karaoke routines. The day of the party, friends Lisa and Mike Jost set up a red carpet at the party’s entrance with a poster about Kids’ Closet, and a box for depositing cash and checks. And the two-plus hours of performances commenced – to everyone’s delight.

SBCO’s board and volunteers, along with the children we assist, thank the Grant/Whiting team and their generous friends for donating their time and money to Kids’ Closet. As we always say “It’s All About the Kids!”