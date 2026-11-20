Twice a year, in late January or early February and again in July, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) hosts Teen Closet shopping trips at the Target and Ross stores in Oro Valley. Teen Closet, which started as an offshoot of Kids’ Closet in 2003, helps students in grades nine through twelve look their best as they do their best in school. It also assists families with high school students deal with the rising costs of new school clothes. Students entering ninth grade are identified by their schools as those who would benefit from the program based on family need. Prior to entering ninth grade, these students would have been able to attend Kids’ Closet.

Students are referred to Teen Closet by their school. After the first shopping trip, the student must attend school regularly, get passing grades and perform six hours of community service each semester to stay in the program.

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Our next Teen Closet shopping event will be held between Tuesday, January 19, 2027, and Tuesday, January 26, 2027. The exact shopping dates will be finalized once the number of students participating is confirmed. Shopping is done from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

The teens are allocated a budget of $275. We need a volunteer to accompany each teen as they shop, offering guidance on how to stay within their budget, buying clothes that will be school-appropriate or just be a friendly person they can talk to during the two-hour shopping trip. If you are interested in volunteering for this event, please contact us. We need both male and female volunteers. You can sign up for one or more two-hour shift at a time that is convenient for you. For more information, email Debbie Aberle at debbie@community-outreach.org or (520) 403-8078.