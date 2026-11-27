Who doesn't love discovering a hidden treasure? On Tuesday, October 20, eight enthusiastic members of the Catalina Timewalkers Chapter of the Questers set off on a little treasure-hunting adventure — and they didn't have to travel far to find some fascinating discoveries!

The group's monthly gathering began with a business meeting on the outdoor patio at Bashas', where members enjoyed Starbucks coffee, delicious pastries, and lively conversation. After attending to official business, it was time for something a little more exciting. A short stroll of approximately 30 feet brought everyone to the Green Desert Consignment Store, where a world of unexpected treasures awaited.

The group received a warm welcome from store manager Dane Johnson, who gave an informative and entertaining presentation on the fascinating world of consigning treasures. Dane explained how the consignment process works, from evaluating and pricing items to determining quality and preparing merchandise for sale.

Members had plenty of questions, and Dane was quick with knowledgeable answers. He shared interesting examples of pricing, discussed the quality of merchandise and provided fascinating details about several distinctive baskets.

And then came the real treat—exploring the store itself!

Beautifully arranged displays showcase an extraordinary assortment of furniture, decorative pieces, collectibles and other treasures, all waiting to find new homes.

For members of the Questers, whose passion lies in the appreciation, study, and preservation of historical objects and collections, this was a particularly enjoyable outing. After all, one person's forgotten possession may well be another person's treasured discovery!

The Catalina Timewalkers enthusiastically recommend a visit to Green Desert Consignment Store. Whether you're searching for something special, considering consigning a cherished item or simply enjoy browsing beautiful and unusual objects, you may be pleasantly surprised by the variety, quality and presentation of the merchandise.

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And who knows? You might just discover that elusive treasure you never knew you needed!

Discover the Questers—History, Friendship and Adventure

Are you fascinated by history, antiques, collectibles and the stories behind treasured objects? If so, the Questers may be just the organization for you!

The Questers are dedicated to the study, education, and preservation of historical collections and artifacts. The Catalina Timewalkers Chapter brings together people who share a curiosity about the past and an enthusiasm for learning, discovering and preserving history for future generations.

Meetings are held from October through May, usually on the third Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. Gatherings take place in members' homes or at interesting outside locations, including museums and other educational venues.

Interested in joining the Catalina Timewalkers or learning more? Call Kathy Turner, Co-President, at (719) 679-9013. For additional membership information, text Leni Bowman at 623-217-5336. Learn more about the Questers' purpose, mission and vision online at azquesters.org, and discover upcoming activities online at azquesters.org/news-and-events.

Come for the history, stay for the friendship—and enjoy a little treasure hunting along the way!