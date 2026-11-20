HOA-2 hosted its annual Desert Days Festival and Car Show at the MountainView complex on Saturday, October 24. Music, food, arts & crafts and CARS!!!!! Yeah, baby! Well, it wasn’t a big show, but it looked to be 30 to 40 cars and some real beauts. Yours truly didn’t get his truck or ‘stang in because (choose one): (1.) He was too late on the registration and they were full; or (2.) he was too cheap to cough up the 30 semolians registration fee. You only get one guess. It’s worth mentioning that a portion of the proceeds went to the Arizona Foundation for Cancer.

Anyhoo, your author showed up early to cruise around and take a few snaps, and within an hour or so (the show took place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.) there were quite a few neighbors cruising the parking lot taking a look at everything from a ‘40s era Dodge sedan, ‘60s and ‘70s classic muscle, to modern American and European “super cars.” And get this… a 2011 TESLA Roadster!!!!!! I’d never seen one!

Claude Chiaia’s 2011 Tesla Roadster

Tesla made a roadster? Yep, the Tesla “electric” roadster was based on the Lotus Elise chassis and was produced from 2008 to 2012. The Roadster was the first highway legal, serial production, all-electric care to use lithium-ion battery cells and was the first production electric car with a range of more than 200 miles. Zero to 60 in about 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 125 miles per hour. But a super car? Well… try this…

David Jackson’s 2020 McLaren 720S Spider

David brought his McLaren 720s and said he and his ride cruise from SaddleBrooke to the mountains and back with some of his other “super-car” buds. McLaren is a British sports car built by McLaren Automotive. The 720s features 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a rated power output of 710 hp. The Spider is the two-door, retractable, hard-top convertible.

Marc Porpora’s 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia & 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet

Talk about “double your pleasure, double your fun!!!” Marc brought two vehicles to the show. The Ferrari 458 Italia is an Italian mid-engine sports car and is successor to the F430. It was succeeded by the 488 GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta) in 2015. The Italia is powered by a 4.5L engine of the “Ferrari/Maserati” F136 V8 family, generating 562 hp and 398 pounds per foot of torque. The “official” zero to 60 miles per hour is 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 202 miles per hour!!! As was common in this era, the body was designed by Pininfarina and the interior by Bertrand Rapatel, a French automobile designer.

Then… if that didn’t shake your tree, Marc brought along his 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S. Well, the 911 (991) is the seventh (now there are eight) generation of the Porsche 911 sports car. The 911 was originally introduced in 1964. All 911s have a rear-mounted flat-six engine.

The 911 Carrera was introduced at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show. The “one-step up” (horsepower, upgraded hardware, aesthetics and trim) CarreraS features a 3.0L twin-turbocharged flat six developing 473 horse power and 390 pounds per foot. It is rated zero to 60 miles per hour in approximately 3.3 seconds!

But, how about some AMERICAN “Supercars?”

The Z06 Corvettes!!

Jonathan Heydon was there with his 2016 BLACK Z06-R “Obsession”; Jim Cox with his 2024 BLACK Z06 “Bat Mobile”; and Gerald Evan with his 2024 WHITE Z06.

The Z06 is an LT6-powered version of the Corvette. These monsters produce 650-700 hp from a 6.2L supercharged and intercooled V8 engine.

OLDIES, BUT GOLDIES???? YES!!! The ‘50s live!

MGs (Morris Garages)

Morris Garages was a retail sales and service business founded in Oxford, England in the 1920s. Beginning before and continuing after World War II, MG produced a line of cars known as the T-Series Midgets, which, post-war, were exported worldwide. The MG TD became very popular in the US, succeeded by the MGA and then the MGB (and MGC – hardtop).

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

THE MGTDs – Walter Zagorsky’s 1951 “Clipper Blue” & Russell Van Tine’s 1953 Black “Magtilda”

The “T-type” is a series of body-on-frame open two-seater sports cars that were produced by MG from 1936 to 1955. Although the design was contemporary in the 1930s, by mid-1950s it was dated and was replaced by the MGA series. The engine was small—this was no “muscle car”! It featured a 1,205 cc (1.3L) engine which went from zero to 60 in 20 (+ or -) seconds, plus it had a top speed of around 77 miles per hour.

Larry Wheeler’s 1957 MGA “Rosie”

This “streamlined” design actually dated back to 1951. The new bodywork traded the MG TF’s articulated fenders and running board for the pontoon styling, with a single styled envelope fully enclosing the width and uninterrupted length of the car. The 1489 cc engine was fitted with twin H4 type SU carburetors and produced 68 hp at first, but was soon up rated to 72 horse power. An early open car tested by British magazine, THE MOTOR in 1955, had a top speed of 97.8 miles per hour and could accelerate from zero to 60 in 16 seconds.

More 1950s—Robert Lucci’s Porsche 356 “Speedster” (Replica)

Robert’s 356 “replicates” a 1956 Porsche Speedster. In 1948, the mid-engine, tubular chassis prototype Porsche 356 (became known as the “Speedster”) was completed. It was created by Ferdinand “Ferry” Porsche, the son of founder Ferdinand Porsche. Like its cousin, the VW Beetle (which “Senior” had designed), the 356 is a four-cylinder, air cooled, rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive car with unitized pan and body construction. The last year of the Speedster (356C) was officially 1965, the replacement model, the 911, debuting in 1964 and becoming available for sale later that year.

The Speedsters are now valuable collector cars, and like many iconic and valuable cars (like Shelby Cobras) have spawned look-alike, but modern mechanical replicas, fully built-out or in “kits”. Less pricey, got plenty of “eyeball,” and still fun to drive and take to shows.

What Else? Oh Yeah… Sam Goldschmidt’s 1949 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup (aka “Georgia”)

Otherwise known as the Chevrolet “Advance-Design,” the 3100 was the half-ton (3600= 3/4 ton, and 3800= 1 ton) and is a light and medium-duty truck series sold by Chevy after World War II. First available in 1947, these trucks sold until 1955 when the “Task-Force” trucks were introduced. The original engine for 1949 was the 216 cu in I6 (inline six cylinder) with a three-speed manual (three-on-the-tree). I didn’t get a chance to ask Sam, but it pretty much looked like the six cylinder and the three-speed were probably “history.” He has this puppy buffed out to the nines! Gotta love all that chrome upfront! Well, I do.

So that’s a wrap for this month. I heard that on Thursday, November 5, there’s a show over at the Views off Rancho Vistoso Boulevard! Enjoyed seeing you there!

Trivia “Car Corner”

Last Issue Questions – Famous Movie Jeeps!

JURAASIC PARK – What’s the Park’s model? 1992 Jeep Wrangler YJ Sahara TWISTER – In what Jeep are they chasing the storms? 1981/82 Jeep J-10 Honcho CLUELESS – What Jeep is Cher Horowitz cruising in? White 1994 Jeep Wrangler TJ LARA CROFT: TOMB RAIDER – THE CRADLE OF LIFE – Angelina’s ride? 2003 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon BACK TO THE FUTURE – Marty catches a ride on the back of ?? Jeep CJ-7 M*A*S*H (of course) –you can’t just say Jeep! What model, what year? 1942 Willys MB

EXTRA CREDIT - The Walking Dead from 2010-2020??? 1979 Jeep Cherokee SJ

Next—Famous Movie Cars NEXT - What were these cars????

THE “BATMOBILE” (1966 original film & TV series) from BATMAN was a ________ ? “ELEANOR” from GONE IN 60 SECONDS was a ________ ? “BUMBLEBEE” from TRANSFORMERS? “CHRISTINE” from CHRISTINE? “HERBIE” from THE LOVE BUG? The “BLACK BEAUTY” from THE GREEN HORNET? The “MIRTHMOBILE” from WAYNE’S WORLD? The “BLUESMOBILE” from THE BLUES BROTHERS?