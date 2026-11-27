Twenty veterans were honored by the SaddleBrooke Quilters Club at a ceremony on Saturday, October 24. Veterans living in SaddleBrooke were each presented with a hand-made quilt in gratitude for their service. The ceremony opened with a military Color Guard formed by junior ROTC members attending Desert View High School in Tucson.

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The following veterans participated: Freddie Rance Fezate, Ronald T, Watts, J. Gary Adams, Michael C. Smith, John Franklin Coleman, Ronald Lee McNutt, Dean Hamlin Spencer, James Joseph Watts, Jr. (accompanied by Bernie the Berniedoodle), Mario Coelho, Joanne Claire Robinson, Robert Lee Goron Bowers, Jr., John Schweighardt, Russell Moyer Keeler, Mark Howard Baron, Robert Salas, Richard A. Morrison, John Lawrence Crum, Mark Andrew Williams and Linda Frances Edwards.