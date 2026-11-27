Avoid the craziness of the retail scene and head over to the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop for lots of gifts! From Jewelry for that special someone on your list to hostess gifts, gifts for the cleaning lady or mailman, grandchildren and special friends, the Gift Shop is the perfect place to get one-of-a-kind gifts and greeting cards.

And—do not worry if you didn’t get to the ATM or bank for cash—we accept credit cards!

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Located in our temporary location inside the SaddleBrooke One Tennis Center, we are convenient AND no fighting for a parking place!

See you soon!