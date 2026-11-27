Jaqueline loved being a stay-at-home mother to her two children, Alex and Jasmine. But as she told her husband, Stewart Fleisher, she needed another outlet for her creative energies. After all, she had left a satisfying career as an adjunct professor in Women’s History at the University of Denver and as a counselor for pre-diversion programs in Minneapolis and Nebraska, where defendants charged with low-level offenses were given a chance to clean up and avoid prison.

During that time, she had co-authored The Tao of Women. This book reinterpreted the Chinese book of wisdom and philosophy specifically for women. The book is illustrated with chapter titles in English as well as “Nu Shu” (a secret language created by and for Chinese women and often embroidered into handkerchiefs, headscarves and belts.)

While Jacqueline was musing upon what she could do, her eyes fell upon a beautiful woven basket that she had purchased from an artist in the Charleston market years ago. She had found the African American women sitting in the Charleston Marketplace to be very interesting; One of the basket ladies told Jacqueline that the techniques used had been handed down from mother to daughter since the days of slavery; using the same techniques as her ancestors had in Africa. Jacqueline flew to Charleston, interviewed the artist and then wrote an article about the woman and the basket. She quickly sold the article to “Piecework”, a magazine focused on handicrafts.

While she was in Charleston, she met another artist- this one a quilter and also an elderly African American woman. After visiting with her, the artist asked her if she knew the secret history of quilts made by enslaved people before the Civil War. The woman showed her a series of stitches and patterns on quilts which she said was actually a language written in code. The woman refused to say much more, other than that it would be revealed to her “when she was ready”.

This led to a series of meetings over several years while Jacqueline was travelling throughout the South, interviewing every scholar and quilter she could to learn more about any connections between quilts and the Underground Railroad.

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Jaqueline enlisted the help of an African American historian (and quilter in his own right) and together they wrote “Hidden in Plain View; A Secret Story of Quilts and the Underground Railroad”, published by Random House in 2000. This was followed by Jacqueline’s follow up “From Midnight to Dawn, the Last Tracks of the Underground Railroad”. This was the story of the men and women who escaped slavery following the Underground Railroad to Ontario, Canada. Jacqueline particularly loved researching this book as it led to many late-night discussions around kitchen tables with the descendants of fugitives who settled in Chatham. Ontario, a predominantly Black community.

Jaqueline’s husband is also a published author. For many years, he was an estate-planning attorney and even now volunteers by helping Senior Village members organize their financial affairs. Perhaps inspired by their two grandchildren, Stewart wrote The Recent Graduate’s Guide to Wealth Accumulation (a book I wish I had myself when I was young!)

Although Jacqueline grew up in Nebraska, she spent much of her married life in Denver. Ten years ago, Jaqueline and Stewart bought a house in SaddleBrooke; now they divide their time between Colorado and Arizona.

Currently, Jacqueline and her husband enjoy exploring the back country in both Arizona and Colorado. They love to hike, particularly in the Four Corners Area. Jacqueline is not working on another book but focusing on personal stories to leave to her family, such as her time in the antiwar movement. She has also taught an Institute for Learning in Retirement class on “Telling Your Story”, a course on “becoming the hero of one’s own story” and may teach for them again.