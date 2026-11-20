Join your fellow Wisconsinites for a fun night of music, dinner and some good laughs on Tuesday, February 16, 2027, at The Vistas Restaurant in HOA-1.

Doors open at 5 p.m. to give you time to mingle with friends, old and new and enjoy a real Wisconsin Brandy or Whiskey Old Fashioned drink from the bar.

A ukulele band will perform your favorite oldies. Come early and sing along to the oldies you know and love.

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There will be a cash raﬄe, time for getting to know your Wisconsin neighbors, and some great Wisconsin trivia. Guests are encouraged to wear something that proclaims the great state of Wisconsin, whether that’s your favorite sports team fan apparel, coming as the state animal, some activity you like doing in Wisconsin, like ﬁshing, camping, etc., or wear something to represent the dairy state of Wisconsin. Be creative!

Tickets are $35 per person and will go on sale Friday, January 1, 2027. To purchase tickets, call Julie Klarkowski at (920) 562-7642, Cindy Witt at (608) 334-1785 or Carolyn Bewalda at (414) 254-4369.