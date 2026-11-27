The Broadway musical, Shrek, opened 18 years ago in December and was inspired by the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film of the same name. Out-of-town tryouts for the show featured Sutton Foster’s song, “More to the Story,” which—while ultimately cut from the show—made the original Broadway cast recording three months later as a bonus track. The words Princess Fiona would have sung seem strikingly fitting as I write this month’s article: “And there’s more, more, more to the story. What you so often see isn’t always so.*”

The idea for this “Second Thoughts” column sprang from my standalone article, “On Second Thought,” published earlier this year in March. Although the column introduction was meant to debut in September, a well-intended mix-up caused it to run in August instead, but past the submission deadline for September’s papers. Consequently, the next article, “A Bug’s Life,” didn’t run until October and somehow the print version in some publications only included the first of its two pages, leaving some readers to think I’d never lift a finger to help a bug, even in its despair! Granted, bugs aren’t my favorite creature, but allow me to echo the words* Princess Fiona never got to sing: “There’s more, more, more to the story!” Happily, if you only read the print version of “A Bug’s Life” that ended prematurely, you can now find the rest in the updated version online (https://saddlebagnotes.com/arts-and-leisure/article_e898bc13-9ef4-4ddb-a007 cae9785b953f.html).

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Isn’t it interesting how often such things happen in life, though? Mix-ups. Accidents. Oversights. Miscommunications. Despite my best efforts, I know I am guilty of all… including in this column’s launch. Just like the song says, what we so often see isn’t always so and this unexpectedly bumpy entrance into the writing world reminded me to ask myself, “How often do I inadvertently stop at first impressions?” “How often do my initial perceptions of a situation differ markedly from reality?” “Do I believe the best by default and give others the benefit of the doubt?” “Do I take time to get to the bottom of things, including owning my role in any misunderstandings?” “What parts of a story am I not seeing and am I willing to suspend judgment, or even change my position in the face of better evidence?”

With the holidays now in full swing, it seems worth taking regular pauses that are long enough to consider how much more there is to the stories swirling all around us… including the greatest one ever told! Family. Friends. Neighbors. Strangers. Songs. Celebrations. Laughter. Sorrow. Peace. Joy. Love. At its core, the holiday season is not about food and decorations and parties and presents. Those are, at best, scaffolds for the real stories that—if we offer enough of our presence to hear and tell them—may cause us and others to sing what Fiona never did, but probably would have liked to: “There’s more, more, more to the story. Now I know!*” (*Source: https://www.allmusicals.com/lyrics/shrek/moretothestory.htm).