An American Portrait is the theme of Deborah’s show this month. Joining her is pianist Tom Barrett. Together this dynamin duo will entertain the audience. Deborah’s vocal stylings will take you on a melodic journey of Pop, Jazz, Broadway and Classical songs celebrating our country’s 250th Birthday.

Deborah Prischmann Gryniewicz’s professional vocal career spans Opera, Oratorio, Off-Broadway NY, Carnival Cruise Lines, and performing with Peter Nero and the Philly Pops Orchestra as soloist in Voices of the Pops at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Holding a Master of Music degree in Opera/Vocal Pedagogy she was Adjunct Voice Faculty at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.

Deborah is the Director/Instructor at Jubilant Voice Studio and is the pianist/soloist for the First Baptist Church of Catalina.

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She adjudicates and serves as treasurer for the Southern Arizona Chapter National Association of Teachers of Singing.

As founder of Jubilant Voice Ministries (a non-profit outreach musical drama ministry) she performs her original music and drama featuring women of the Bible.

As a songwriter, Deborah has produced 4 albums of her original music.