The National Park Service (NPS) celebrated its 110th anniversary on August 25, 2026, marking more than a century of preserving and protecting the natural and cultural resources of the United States. The NPS, established to manage national parks and monuments, initially had oversight of only 9 major parks. Its role has now expanded to manage 412 sites covering more than 84 million acres.

When Chiricahua National Monument was upgraded to a National Park in October 2026, it became the fourth national park in Arizona. There are now 64 national parks for you to visit in the United States. Interested in learning more or planning visits to some of the parks? The DesertView Library has several special collections providing a wealth of information about our national parks. These collections are funded by a generous bequest made to the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries around the time of the NPS centennial in 2016.

The National Parks collection gathers together in one place a variety of books about the national parks, including coffee table books with gorgeous photographs highlighting the scenic wonders of America’s national parks. Among the many books about the Grand Canyon in this collection, you can find information on the history of the Grand Canyon as well as books like Kevin Fedarko’s “A Walk in the Park: the True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon”. Or look for “The National Parks: America's Best Idea” available as a book and also a set of six DVDs. Western National Parks Association just released a new film on DVD. “Out There: A National Parks Story”, is available at DesertView Library. It will take you on a 10,000-mile journey through America’s parks, all in the comfort of your home.

If you’re planning a trip to visit any of the parks, national park travel guides were recently relocated to the Travel Books section in the DesertView Library. Check out one of the newest additions to this collection: “Adventures of a Lifetime: Extraordinary Experiences in USA National Parks”. Plan ahead for when guests visit or for your own getaway adventure with guidebooks such as “Southwest USA and National Parks” or “Complete Guide to the National Parks of the West”, plus many more.

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Novels set in the national parks often provide interesting details about specific parks along with an intriguing mystery. At the Cholla Library, MountainView Clubhouse, look in the paperback collection for the national parks mystery series by Scott Graham, as well as books by Mark Thielman and Nicole Maggi. At the DesertView Library look for national parks mysteries by A.J. Landau and Claire Kells. You may decide against a Grand Canyon rafting trip after reading Nina Simon’s new novel “My Sister is Going to Kill Me”. Peter Heller’s novels “Celine” and “The Last Ranger” are set in Yellowstone National Park.

Finally, don’t overlook the Cookbook Collection. The Library recently added “National Geographic National Parks Cookbook”. “Western National Parks Lodges’ Cookbook” has been a longstanding favorite.

When you’re in the libraries, pick up a handy bookmark to find library hours, phone numbers and the website which provides a link to the online catalog.