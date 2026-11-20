Even though the show is not until the spring, Community Circle Players (CCP) is very busy behind the scenes. As previously mentioned, we now have a musical director, Dan “The Piano Man” Bergquist. Yes, the upcoming play, A GLIMPSE of TOMORROW, will feature ensemble music, duets and solos. The play will include several vignettes that are a glimpse into the lives and lifestyles of a community such as ours here in SaddleBrooke.

On a side note, CCP has been approached about donations. CCP will gladly accept donations since we have many expenses in putting on a topnotch, professional show. We are working on several donation formats, including Zelle. In the meantime, anyone interested can go to our newly established website, saddlebrookeccp.org. to submit a check.

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On to auditions! Auditions will be held Monday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 15 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This play has several small roles and even walk-ons. If you’ve ever thought about getting involved in theatre, this is the time! But be aware, it’s addictive! Additionally, we are always looking for behind-the-scenes help. If you have any questions, email Connie Ward, the Director, at clward54@gmail.com. See you at auditions!