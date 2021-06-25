Every Fourth of July, I remember in passionate detail, when I stood on the floor of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. I walked in the restricted area between tables and desks draped in green cloth, spindle back wood chairs, feather quills in inkpots, candlesticks, books, and documents scattered—the sizeable crystal chandelier overhead in the center of the chamber ceiling crowning the room. Two grand fireplaces framed the Speaker's high back chair and elevated desk. There was the Speakers Rising Sun chair adorned with a gold sun and a red liberty cap carved into the chair's top rail at the far end of the room.
Reverence dusted across my face. I heard my footsteps on the worn hand-roughed floor as my heels clicked on the broad, heavily grained timber. The sound of pure history was so palpable I could smell it. The memory of it all drifted down into the recess of my mind filed away for recall. This chronicle of living history was sewn into my soul for life.
I was in the birthplace of American democracy, standing in the footsteps of America's grandest men. There was Thomas, Benjamin, and Big John; 56 in total were willing to risk it all for freedom. Our founder's oratory, eloquence, and resolute, dogged declarations were spoken and acted upon in the hall. As a time traveler, I could unmistakably feel their presence in one of the most electrifying times of my life.
What they said and accomplished in this room on this very floor is nothing short of a miracle. The sheer magnitude of our United States substantiated itself as I stood in the genesis of our nation's foundation. The sound of a fife and drum, the Spirit of '76, the tune of Yankee Doodle, rattled about. Our Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were debated, adopted, and with pomp and flourish, then signed in this chamber—the crucible of American democracy with freedom, liberty, and justice for all.
In the fall of 1976, I had the distinct honor of walking across this revered floor with Shirley Temple Black, U.S. Ambassador of Protocol for the State Department in President Ford's administration. (That would be Shirley Temple of Hollywood's "The Good Ship Lollypop" fame.) I was a registered foreign agent for Liberia and responsible for traveling with William Tolbert Jr., the President of Liberia. He was on a two-week official State visit. In Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, we toured this celebrated assembly building. We were invited to walk beyond the visitor's railing onto the legislative floor.
July Fourth is the unofficial midpoint of summer, and Independence Day celebrations go back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. On July 2, 1776, our Continental Congress voted for Independence from Great Britain and King George III. On the Fourth of July, the delegates from 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, drafted by Thomas Jefferson.
On July 4, 1778, General George Washington, while occupied with the ongoing war, doubled rations of rum for all his soldiers to honor the second anniversary of Independence. On the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, both John Adams and Jefferson died on July 4, 1826, just down the road from each other's estates near Charlottesville, Virginia. Jefferson outlasted Adams by five hours. Later, in 1831, James Monroe died on July 4. The three served terms as Commander in Chief for our fledgling nation.
In 1941, Congress established the Fourth of July as a paid federal holiday. The same year, President Franklin Roosevelt gave his July 4 address over the radio from the Roosevelt Library at Hyde Park, New York. He officially proclaimed the holiday as an American tribute, calling it a beacon for the world in its fight for freedom.
Fifty-six patriots signed the Declaration of Independence standing on that hardwood chamber floor in Philadelphia. Little did they know what they launched and where their actions would take us as a nation. In a time of war, the unknowns were nearly overwhelming, including the potential loss of everything they owned for the sake of freedom and democracy. Because of their brave action, we Americans have much for which to be thankful for this Fourth of July.
Winner of the 2020 State of Arizona Press Club 2nd Place Community Column Writers Award. Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio and newspaper correspondent. Wilkerson is a navy veteran and served as a Police Commissioner. Email: franchise@att.net.