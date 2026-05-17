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A copper mining project near Mount Lemmon has received a financial boost from a Japanese company, and land has been purchased.

Nittetsu Mining will invest up to $27 million in the future Oracle Ridge mine and manage the joint venture with upcoming exploration and drilling.

Its partner, Eagle Mountain Mining, entered into the joint agreement in early April. Later in the month, a $10 million land sale near the Pinal County line, was recorded in Pima County records.

“We are eager to commence technical activities with the goal of bringing the mine back into production,” Shinichiro Mita, Nittetsu’s general manager of overseas mineral resources, said in a statement. “Nittetsu and Eagle Mountain have a strong working relationship, and we are pleased to be partnering together on this attractive asset.”

Eagle Mountain has been exploring restarting the copper mine for the past year.

“Through patience, perseverance, and a bit of creativity, we canvassed a deal that was acceptable to all parties,” said Fabio Vergara, executive director of Eagle Mountain. “We are delighted by this outcome.”

The Oracle Ridge project site is about 45 miles north of Tucson near San Manuel and home to a copper mine that was one of the world’s largest in the 1980s and produced over 700 million tons of ore.