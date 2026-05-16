Claudia Zepeda, whom audiences have seen act in other telenovelas like "Corona de Lágrimas" and "Falsa Identidad," plays Lina, one of the love interests of the brothers. She said she felt blessed to work in a new place to experience a new culture.

“We are so blessed that we can work out of our own town and coming here to a new place and a new culture, I love it. I wanted to do it because ... actually filming in another place that is not Mexico city is really filling," she said.

Daniela Martínez Caballero, whom audiences have seen act in other telenovelas like "Sed de Venganza," "Golpe de Suerte" and "Mi Fortuna es Amarte," plays Rita, the ranch veterinarian who is in love with one of the brothers. She said filming in Mexico typically seems so rushed, but it's more relaxed in Arizona.

“One thing that happens in Mexico is that everything is really fast," said Caballero. "Here everything is slow. You can breath, you can think and I’m really loving this. I’ve never been on a ranch so living here and filming here has been a really wonderful experience."

A Mexican production finds inspiration in the desert

This production also marks a milestone, as it is the first time a full-scale Televisa telenovela has been filmed in Arizona.

Filming began in April and was scheduled to wrap on May 16, with roughly two months of on-location work. The logistics were no small feat. The team operated across multiple ranches and had to coordinate livestock, crew, and equipment while maintaining the rhythm of a fast-paced television shoot.