Join the Metaphysical Explorations Group on Tuesday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m. for a Labyrinth Walk at The Church of the Apostles in Oro Valley.

A labyrinth is used as a silent and introspective form of walking meditation. It is a single winding path from the outer edge in a circuitous way to the center. Labyrinths are used world-wide as a way to quiet the mind, calm anxieties, recover balance in life, enhance creativity and encourage meditation, insight, self-reflection and stress reduction.

Labyrinths have been around for over 4,000-years and many cultures create them for the varied benefits they offer. Clarity, peace, healing or just simply the silence one experiences has a great effect on a persons physical and spiritual well-being.

They can be walked alone or in the company of others. Groups of people can hold the quiet space together which can be quite moving for those who pass by you. When done alone or with others, it can be the most honoring and meaningful time spent connecting to your true self.

Once you arrive, pause at the entrance and ask for guidance. Consciously take your time and stay present while walking, coming into the natural flow of life and nature. Slowing down your mind and chatter is essential to receiving the healing and calm energy that labyrinths have to offer. Simply allow your breath to slow down, your mind to settle and your body to find it’s own slow rhythm. Once at the center, pause, reflect, and stand in your inner wisdom. Then, just as calmly as you entered, gently make your way out of the labyrinth, one moment at a time.

Once you are standing outside of the circle, say “Thank you” for any feelings of balance or relaxation or insights as a wonderful way to honor the experience and stay connected to your highest self. Be open to receiving answers to prayers, signs and solutions, and reasons to celebrate life and love.

You can find a labyrinth anywhere in the world by searching labyrinthlocator.com.

Please RSVP for this events, or for more information about Metaphysical Explorations, visit our website at www.sbmetaphysical.com. Events are free for members, and donations from guests are appreciated.

Event: Labyrinth Walk

When: Tuesday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m.

Where: The Episcopal Church of the Apostles

12111 N. La Cholla Blvd, Oro Valley

Parking: After parking, walk around the outside of the church to back where the labyrinth is located. Do not enter the church.

Upcoming Events—All to take place in the HOA-1 Activity Center.

General Meeting and Pot Luck—Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m.

Labyrinth Walk—Tuesday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m. *Church of the Apostles, Oro Valley

Spiritual Practices—Wednesday, May 10, at 6 p.m.