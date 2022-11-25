In the past three-years SaddleBrooke author Robert (Bob) Simpson has written three books on area history, all available in the DesertView and SaddleBrooke libraries. His original From the Cañada del Oro to the Tortolitas (2019) has long been sold out and a print version of his recent The History of Oracle Junction, AZ is not offered for sale. But now both books can be read and even downloaded free of charge at the Arizona State Library’s digital platform, the Arizona Memory Project (AMP). After accessing the AMP, readers may search simply using the author’s name, then choosing “Contributor” or “Book”. The format is PDF so that original color graphics are preserved.

In addition, Bob has just published an expanded and revised version of the Oracle Junction history as an Amazon Kindle e-book. The reader should search “Oracle Junction” or “Robert S. Simpson” under Department/ Kindle eBooks/History/. (Americas History and United States History are further search refinements).

Volume II of From the Cañada del Oro to the Tortolitas is still available for sale at the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop and at Bookmans’ three locations in Tucson. Bob will also be giving a talk from this book at the Oro Valley Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 6. The public is invited although seating is limited.