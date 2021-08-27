Thomas D. Nickel passed away peacefully on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the age of 82, in Tucson, Arizona.
Tom and his loving wife, Carol retired to Tucson in 2004 after his successful executive career in quality control and regulatory affairs for medical supply companies Arrow International and Baxter.
Tom grew up in Winnetka, Illinois, where he attended New Trier High School, and then graduated from Miami University in Ohio, where he met Carol. Previously they lived in Reading, Pennsylvania, and Northbrook, Illinois, where they raised their two daughters.
Tom is survived by Carol H. Nickel, his wife of 58-years; his daughter Laura (Nickel) Berger and son-in- law Bill Berger of Littleton, Colorado; his daughter Leslie (Nickel) Robertson and son-in-law Gerry Robertson of Friendship, Maryland; and grandchildren Lauren, Henry, Jack, and Charlie Berger, and Jenna and Collen Robertson. He is preceded in death by his parents Luella and Edwin Nickel.
Tom was enormously grateful for the full and rich life he lived. A talented artist and craftsman, he spent much of his free time painting and sculpturing but had a knack for making or fixing anything he put his mind to. His works, found in numerous homes of friends and family members across the country, serve as treasured reminders of his giving spirit.
A fierce competitor, Tom excelled at and enjoyed playing racquet sports. He had an inquisitive mind and loved to learn about the world around him, which he did through voracious reading and global travel with Carol. His family and friends will likely remember him best by his innate cat whisperer abilities and his fondness for quietly sharing a well-crafted beer.
Independent, gentle, giving, and kind, with a quirky sense of humor and a creative spirt, Tom will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.
Celebration of Life services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your charity of choice or to Coronado K-8 school where “Mr. Tom” volunteered for several years assisting with art classes and reading with kindergartners.