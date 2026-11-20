Throughout her life, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) scholarship recipient Jasmin Perez had wanted to pursue a career that would directly impact other people’s lives. By high school, she had decided to on a career in Dietetics. Her interest in nutritional sciences began with watching her father struggle with diabetes. She recalls that one of his most frequent comments was wishing the doctors would provide him with more help than just medication. He wanted more nutritional advice so that he could learn how to manage his diabetes on his own. Without guidance, he often cut out the cultural foods the family consumed in an effort to lower his blood sugar. Jamin said, “I would love to be in a position to help people learn to manage their health, with diets that do not sacrifice their culture. It is important to me that nutritional advice becomes more accessible to those who commonly cannot afford it.”

Since graduating from high school five years ago, Jasmin has earned a bachelor’s degree in Nutrition with a minor in Public Health through the University of Arizona. Now she is pursuing a masters in Public Health Nutrition at Northern Arizona University. She says, “Receiving the SBCO scholarship has been a very meaningful part of my educational journey. As someone from the Copper Corridor, I am especially grateful to have the support of a community that recognizes the importance of education and invests in the future of its students.”

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Jasmin notes that receiving a scholarship from SBCO has done more than reduce the financial stress that comes with higher education. “Throughout these past five years, the Scholarship Committee has been at my side, providing me with a constant source of encouragement, allowing me to focus more fully on my educational and professional development.”

As a scholarship recipient, Jasmin says, “I am incredibly thankful to SBCO, its donors and everyone who helps make these scholarships possible. I have seen first-hand how scholarships can have a lasting impact on students and their families. I am proud to be one of the students who has benefited from their generosity.”