Attendees at our first Men’s Breakfast held on Saturday, October 3, 2027 were able to receive an update from Tiffany Bucciarelli-Fay, the Director of Early Childhood Education and Director of Educational Community Home Outreach or E.C.H.O. (Expanding Community Health Opportunities) Program for the Amphitheater School District.

The E.C.H.O. Program serves students and families at Prince Elementary, Keeling Elementary and Coronado K-8 through engaging after-school enrichment, academic support and health and wellness opportunities.

That enrichment includes support for full day pre-school reading prep, campus Dental and Hearing vans and an innovative “Learners to Leaders” program for high schoolers that help’s grow ECHO’s workforce.

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The Resource Centers and Family Mobile Resource Center provide food, clothing, school supplies and other wraparound services to help families thrive.

Tiffany told us that she recently spoke with the Arizona Governor’s office and state superintendent of education who expressed appreciation for the program efforts and decided on expanding the ECHO program to other school districts within the state as a result of the success of the Amphi School District statistics and success rate!

In summary, ECHO matters and is making a difference in the lives of the Amphi children.