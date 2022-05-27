Are you looking for some excitement in your life? How about starting your week by meeting new friends, engaging in men’s, women’s and couples’ discussions about the most popular book ever written and read since the beginning of time. That book is The Holy Bible.

Every Sunday morning at 9 a.m., we come together at our Desert View Performing Arts Center (DVPAC) at 39900 Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke, to greet, meet, and seek like minded friendships, just like you. We sing uplifting songs, learn about upcoming church and local activities, and listen to our Senior Pastor, Ron Gannett, as he teaches and guides us in our walk through this period of our lives.

This is an effective way to start our week as SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents. Living in an active retirement community, we are involved in many clubs and activities that include our residents. You will marvel at the number of your friends and neighbors you see within our church body. And the new friends and neighbors you’ll meet will both enhance and energize your lives. We guarantee it will be an uplifting way to start your week.

Our church currently supports many local charities with financial assistance and individual participation in organizations that have been established to help those in need. Individually, we are at a time in our lives where we can provide financial assistance to charities and, as a community and a church body, can contribute in ways not available to us as individuals. We become active helpers, along with our friends and neighbors, within the guidelines of our missions committee. It’s both powerful and results-driven to see the outcome of our actions as a group when working together as a team combining ideas to help.

In addition to our church missions helping the needy, we also have women’s Bible studies throughout the year, and our men have organized, small journaling groups for teaching each other about the Bible and Christianity. These groups have individually given us a voice and have helped teach us how to read and interpret the Bible. We have organized breakfasts, dinners, and home get-together s where we can find our way with like minded individuals. Additionally, throughout the year we will have visiting speakers and pastors who will enlighten us at different times. Many of our church members have traveled to Israel to visit the Holy Land and walk the same places Jesus did. This gives a fresh perspective on events in Scripture like the crucifixion of our Lord and Savior, who died to forgive our sins.

From time to time, we have Sunday entertainment on our DVPAC stage which stimulates us musically and spiritually. We recently enjoyed one of these special groups, the Liberty Quartet. Their annual visit is always much anticipated by our congregation.

Our church office is located at 36768 S Aaron Ln, Tucson, AZ 85739 (off Ridgeview), and our email address is ccsboffice22@gmail.com; phone is 520-825-5394. We also offer Sunday live streaming by going to www.saddlebrookechurch.com. Click on the menu on the right, then click on live stream.

What is so great about this community is the mix of different careers, education, occupations, and growing up in different backgrounds which have combined us to become one. Our church is a product of that same concept, and the ideas we bring forth in church represent that same wealth of knowledge.

Again, if you are looking to start your week with excitement in your life, meet friends and neighbors, then come and join us in this exciting adventure with God and see what God is doing at our church. We guarantee you will enjoy.